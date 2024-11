MILLVALE, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of an oil spill in Millvale on Friday.

The spill happened along Stanton Avenue, near Sherman Street, the Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company said.

The area was closed for crews to clean up the spill. A Channel 11 crew reports the road has reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group