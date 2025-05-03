Crews responding to water main break in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are responding to a water main break in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers and firefighters were called to the 300 block of Jacks Run Road at 6:46 a.m.

Water is gushing out of the road.

Crews have closed Jacks Run Road between the Grove bar and Kane Lane as they make repairs.

Channel 11 has reached out to West View Water and the Ross Township Police Department and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

