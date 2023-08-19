Local

Crews respond to fire at Wilmerding triplex

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crews on scene of house fire in Wilmerding

By WPXI.com News Staff

WILMERDING, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a triplex fire in Wilmerding on Friday night.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Marguerite Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Crews battle triplex fire in Wilmerding

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw smoke billowing out of the home, with flames visible on one side.

According to Wilmerding Fire Marshal Al Hussey, four residents made it out safely.

There is heat damage to the side of the adjacent house.

No injuries were reported. A dog got out during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled due to potential fire hazard
  • Woman accused of stealing more than $250K meant for Fort Pitt Block House
  • Rachael DelTondo Murder: Parents issue statement after DA names prime suspect
  • VIDEO: Sports communities remember, honor victims of Plum house explosion
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read