Crews respond to fire at Wilmerding triplex

WILMERDING, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a triplex fire in Wilmerding on Friday night.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Marguerite Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw smoke billowing out of the home, with flames visible on one side.

According to Wilmerding Fire Marshal Al Hussey, four residents made it out safely.

There is heat damage to the side of the adjacent house.

No injuries were reported. A dog got out during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

