Crews working to repair water main break in Peters Township

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews from Pennsylvania American Water are in Peters Township working to repair a water main break.

The break is along Brookwood Road, near the intersection of Redwood Drive. A section of the road is blocked off.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is live at the scene -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows a large amount of water rushing down the street.

Water main break A water main break is along Brookwood Road, near the intersection of Redwood Drive in Peters Township. A section of the road is blocked off.

Washington County 911 told Channel 11 this first happened at around 3:30 a.m.

It’s not clear at this point how many customers are affected. We’ve reached out to Pennsylvania American Water to get more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group