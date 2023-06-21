Crime Stoppers seek information into cold case murder in Washington County

State police in Washington continue their investigation into the homicide of 52-year-old William Louis “Bill” Comer, who was last seen alive in Donegal Township on July 7, 2010. Anyone with information could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

Comer was seen outside around 5:30 a.m., watering flowers.

When his roommate returned home that evening, he discovered Comer dead, having apparently been stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Washington at 724-223-5200 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

