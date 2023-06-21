Local

Crime Stoppers seek information into cold case murder in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff

William Louis “Bill” Comer William Louis “Bill” Comer

State police in Washington continue their investigation into the homicide of 52-year-old William Louis “Bill” Comer, who was last seen alive in Donegal Township on July 7, 2010. Anyone with information could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

Comer was seen outside around 5:30 a.m., watering flowers.

When his roommate returned home that evening, he discovered Comer dead, having apparently been stabbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Washington at 724-223-5200 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

