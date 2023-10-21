Crosby explains Penguins’ identity: ‘Feel good about some things…don’t about others’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins identity.

It’s been discussed, debated, and dissected. For the last couple of seasons, it was lost as slower and underperforming players filled the roster surrounding the Penguins’ core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. An offseason of upheaval and change has launched the Penguins into a rollercoaster beginning of the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

The formerly staid Penguins find themselves joining their youthful competitors, searching for points and a fundamental element: their identity.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

