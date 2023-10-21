Local

Crosby explains Penguins’ identity: ‘Feel good about some things…don’t about others’

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sid vs. The Kid Hockey FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game, April 8, 2023, in Detroit. Crosby begins his 18th season in the NHL on Tuesday night, Oct. 10 when the Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks and top overall pick Connor Bedard, who has been dubbed by some as the "next" Sidney Crosby." (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file) (Paul Sancya/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins identity.

It’s been discussed, debated, and dissected. For the last couple of seasons, it was lost as slower and underperforming players filled the roster surrounding the Penguins’ core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. An offseason of upheaval and change has launched the Penguins into a rollercoaster beginning of the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

The formerly staid Penguins find themselves joining their youthful competitors, searching for points and a fundamental element: their identity.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

