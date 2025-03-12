Crosby, Jarry, Karlsson Help Penguins Hit Jackpot Against Vegas

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Whatever points the Pittsburgh Penguins earn during the final month or so of the 2024-25 season won’t affect much except their slot in the NHL’s draft lottery, but there still are some important points to be made.

For Sidney Crosby, that means showing his teammates why the games still matter, even if the results really don’t. Because when you’re Sidney Crosby, being all-in, all the time is the only way you know.

He showed that yet again Tuesday night by scoring the Penguins’ first two goals in their 3-2 overtime victory against Vegas at PPG Paints Arena.

The victory was the Penguins’ second in a row and raised their record to 26-31-10.

