A crowning achievement: Rust, Penguins topple Kings, 4-3, in OT

The Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the NHL’s most disappointing teams when they traveled to California last week.

They’re returning home as one of its hottest.

They completed a sweep of their three-game swing through California — something they’d done only once before, during the 1996-97 season — with a 4-3 overtime victory against Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena Thursday night.

And they did it in spectacular fashion, as Bryan Rust scored the game-winner on a wraparound at 3:45 of the extra period, just 19 seconds after his apparent goal at 3:26 was waved off when the play was determined to be offside.

