DA Zappala ‘s son facing charges for alleged domestic dispute

BEN AVON HEIGHTS, Pa. — The son of current district attorney Stephen Zappala was arrested in Ben Avon Heights two nights ago following a domestic dispute.

30-year-old Stephen John Zappala is facing simple assault and harassment charges after Ohio Township police arrested him at his home.

According to court documents, a victim at the home, made an allegation that they were injured by the district attorney’s son. Officers at the scene stated there was visible evidence of an altercation and say that, along with the victim’s testimony, was enough to make the arrest.

Despite the pending charges, Zappala was released on a non-monetary bond.

“In accordance with office policy, this matter has been referred to an outside agency for handling,” the Allegheny County district attorney’s office said.

As for his father’s office, they will not be handling the case per office policy and have referred it to the Attorney General’s office.

This is the second time in the last two years that a local DA’s adult child was charged with a crime.

In 2021, the Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower’s adult son was also arrested, but Bower faced disciplinary action for not turning the case over to the attorney general’s office and violating policy.

Zappala will appear in court later this summer in august.

