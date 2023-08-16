DA Zappala’s office to host virtual public briefings

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will now host virtual public briefings.

The office said the goal is to make the public’s access to information easier.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala will brief the public on issues and cases that have an immediate threat to public safety.

The first briefing will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

“As some government officials are limiting the ability to access data, especially crime information, and otherwise closing the doors on open government, my office will take a different approach,” said District Attorney Zappala.

Wednesday, Zappala is scheduled to give an update on the death of Baby D’Avry, the 18-month-old who was shot in Market Square last year.

