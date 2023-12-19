Damar Hamlin to host annual toy drive at Sto-Rox High School Tuesday

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin told Channel 11 that his annual toy drive this year is so big that he had to move the event to the Sto-Rox High School gymnasium.

The event is set for Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. It was originally scheduled one hour earlier, but Hamlin pushed it back one hour because of NFL obligations. He is planning to come from Buffalo to be at the toy drive.

Community reacts after former Central Catholic, Pitt player Damar Hamlin collapses during Bills game

Channel 11 talked to Hamlin Monday night. He said he is just as excited as the children who will receive gifts. He said he has always wanted to give back to his community and got some of his philanthropic nature from his father, Mario, who is always helping in the community.

Hamlin was a star at Central Catholic and Pitt. He started the toy drive at his mother Nina’s daycare when he declared for the NFL draft in 2020. He said it’s been a highlight for him ever since.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field while playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. People from all over donated to his cause after finding a Go-Fund-Me online that Hamlin established in 2020.

Damar Hamlin's charity GoFundMe page bringing in millions since collapse; here are the top donors

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation received millions in donations. Some of that is being used for the toy drive.

Hamlin has also donated hundreds of AEDs to schools and athletic organizations and sponsored the Little Vikings, a youth football organization from Sto-Rox.

