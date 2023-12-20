Local

Damar Hamlin hosts annual toy drive at Sto-Rox High School

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Damar Hamlin hosted his fourth annual toy drive on Tuesday night at Sto-Rox High School.

The turnout was so significant, that the line was wrapped around the building.

Hamlin told Channel 11 that he started the toy drive before he made it to the NFL as a way to give back to his community.

Tuesday’s event was moved to Sto-Rox High School from his mother’s daycare because it has grown in size.

Hamlin partnered with Ollie’s for donations.

Toys were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

After Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game in January, fans donated millions to a GoFundMe for his Chasing M’s Foundation

