Damar Hamlin to throw out 1st pitch at Pirates game

PITTSBURGH — Damar Hamlin will throw out the first pitch at the Pirates game on Tuesday night.

“It means everything to me (to throw out the first pitch),” Hamlin told our partners at TribLIVE.com. “I grew up a Pirates fan. I grew up a Pittsburgh fan, not even just Pirates. I feel like the biggest staple to our city is that Pirates logo. I got it inked on me forever. That’s everything to me. Just to be home and throw out the first pitch is like a kid’s dream. I feel like a kid on Christmas.”

Pirates players and coaches stopped to shake and and take photos with Hamlin.

David Bednar exchanged jerseys with Hamlin.

The Pirates are set to take on the San Diego Padres at 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park.

