Damp start to Wednesday, colder temperatures blow in

PITTSBURGH — Drizzle and a few gusty showers will move out on Wednesday, but colder temperatures will be moving in.

Showers will wrap up by lunchtime as winds pick up, and temperatures fall from the mid-50s into the 30s by evening.

Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible.

Thanksgiving will be very cold with highs struggling to get back above freezing and wind chills in the teens and lower 20s so have the extra layers ready.

Snow showers will pick up late Thursday and Friday bringing several inches north of I-80 and a quick coating will be possible as far south as Pittsburgh. The cold sticks around for Black Friday shoppers with wind chills in the teens. on

