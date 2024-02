Dan + Shay, featuring Wexford native Dan Smyers, are bringing their “Heartbreak On The Map” tour to the Pittsburgh area.

The country duo, along with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe, will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, Aug. 2.

Presale for tickets starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

