‘Dangerously close’: Local faith leaders reflect on armed man trying to get into Ambridge church

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Faith leaders in the Pittsburgh area came together Wednesday at the Greater Dominion Church in Ambridge after a scary incident Sunday morning.

About an hour before service, police said Jeffrey Harris armed with a shotgun was threatening women outside the church and tried to go inside before heading to the town’s center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man armed with shotgun attempted to get into Ambridge church, police say

Officers then spotted Harris who they said pointed a weapon at them before police arrested him.

Greater Dominion is a predominantly African American church, but Beaver County District Attorney Dave Lozier confirmed law enforcement say there is no basis to believe Harris had a racial motivation for the crime.

“Even if it wasn’t a hate crime or racially motivated, we came dangerously close to a tragic situation right here in this sanctuary,” said Bishop Kenneth Crumb, Greater Dominion Church.

Congressman Chris Deluzio is calling on the Department of Justice to do a federal investigation. He sent a letter to the DOJ requesting they look into whether this crime violates civil rights.

“I heard from leadership from the church that they were targeted because of the color of their skin. We have federal laws to protect people on both of those fronts,” said congressman Chris Deluzio.

Court paperwork describes Harris’s home as “ready for a standoff” with barriers at the front door and an explosive device in the home.

Bishop Kenneth Crumb said police did not notify him about the gunman until about 7 hours after the incident.

“I’m in a state of shock having many questions and concerns without the ability to articulate to the officers in the moment, but why wasn’t I notified to the potential danger to my church,” said Bishop Crumb.

Channel 11 asked the Ambridge police chief why it took so long for police to notify church leaders about the gunman, but the chief did not answer our questions.

The church is beefing up security after police say a gunman tried to get inside on Sunday. Now going forward, Bishop Crumb said they will have two armed guards out front and will keep these doors locked during services.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group