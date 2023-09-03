Daniel Carter has career day for Pitt in win over Wofford

PITTBURGH — Redshirt senior running back Daniel Carter has received plaudits and praise from coaches and teammates alike for the past few seasons, but he didn’t receive the carries to back that up.

That all changed Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, as he battled the Wofford defense and displayed his talents and experience as a tough back in the 45-7 win. He had 11 carries for 65 yards, both team-highs, and one rushing touchdown, putting on an exciting performance for a heavily student-body-attended home opener.

Carter serves the fullback role, despite not playing as one. He lost weight this summer and has improved his speed to demonstrate his abilities as a running back. Even with the weight loss, Carter’s best attributes include his strength and running after taking contact from defensive players.

