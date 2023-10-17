Date set for inquest into death of man shot by officers after Washington County police chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a man who was shot and killed by officers after a police chase in Washington County.

Eduardo Hoover Jr., 38, died on April 2, 2023, after what troopers said was an 18-mile-long police chase.

According to state police, Hoover slowed down toward the end of the chase and allowed officers to get in front and behind his vehicle. He then stopped, put his truck in reverse and slammed into the front of a police car before driving forward and hitting a utility pole.

After hitting the pole, police said Hoover put his car back in reverse and sped toward the officers, prompting them to shoot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest into Hoover’s death will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 24. If necessary, it will continue on Thursday, Oct. 26.

By law, the coroner is required to investigate Hoover’s death.

