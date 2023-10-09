Local

Dates announced for 'Enchanted Lights' holiday walk-through in Freedom

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

FREEDOM, Pa. — Dates and details have been announced for this year’s Enchanted Lights holiday walk-through event in Freedom.

The event features a display of lights and festive decorations. Hot chocolate and roasted s’mores are available for attendees.

Beginning on Nov. 24, the event will be open from Friday through Sunday, starting at 6 p.m.

Enchanted Lights will not open on Christmas Eve, Christmas or New Year’s Eve.

The final days of the event are Jan. 5 and 6.

