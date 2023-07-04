Local

David Bednar added to All-Star game

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

David Bednar added to All-Star game National League pitcher David Bednar, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, throws a pitch to the American League during the eighth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — To the Pittsburgh Pirates fans who panicked when they didn’t see David Bedar’s name in the All-Star game, not to worry. MLB and the Pirates have announced the righty has been added to the National League team.

Bednar now joins right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller as the Pirates’ two representatives and will head to Seattle. This will be Bednar’s second-straight appearance in the All-Star game.

Bednar, early on this season, put up tremendous numbers for the Pirates with eight saves in nine opportunities in April, while posting a 2-0 record and an ERA of 0.75.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sheetz celebrates Independence Day with $1.776 a gallon for gas
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • Man could lose eye after being hit with foul ball during Pirates game, son says
  • VIDEO: City of Pittsburgh gearing up for annual fireworks show, 4th of July celebration
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read