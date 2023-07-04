David Bednar added to All-Star game

PITTSBURGH — To the Pittsburgh Pirates fans who panicked when they didn’t see David Bedar’s name in the All-Star game, not to worry. MLB and the Pirates have announced the righty has been added to the National League team.

The Renegade returns.



David Bednar has been added the National League roster for the 2023 All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/65SyDMh3NH — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 4, 2023

Bednar now joins right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller as the Pirates’ two representatives and will head to Seattle. This will be Bednar’s second-straight appearance in the All-Star game.

Bednar, early on this season, put up tremendous numbers for the Pirates with eight saves in nine opportunities in April, while posting a 2-0 record and an ERA of 0.75.

