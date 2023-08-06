David Bednar’s rare blown save leads to Pirates’ 3-2 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — A rare blown save by closer David Bednar allowed the Brewers to rally for a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Bednar allowed rookie Sal Frelick’s tying single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning for just his second blown save in 24 opportunities this season. Another rookie, Blake Perkins, singled in the winning run in the 10th with two outs off Angel Perdomo (2-2).

That ended a string of 18 consecutive save conversions by Bednar.

The Pirates (49-61) managed three hits in losing for the third time in their last four games. Jason Delay accounted for both Pirates’ runs with a double in the fifth inning that opened the scoring.

