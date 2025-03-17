Davis Avenue Bridge construction resumes in Brighton Heights, will cause weeks-long detour

PITTSBURGH — Construction crews are again working on the Davis Avenue Bridge, which connects Brighton Heights with Riverview Park.

City officials say work started up again as the contractor prepares the site for the delivery of a steel truss fabricated off-site over the winter.

The construction will soon impact traffic. Woods Run Avenue will close to all through traffic on March 24 so the truss and towers can be lifted into place. That closure is expected to last at least two weeks.

Drivers are asked to detour on Brighton Road, Marshall Avenue, Perrysville Avenue, and Mairdale Avenue.

The bridge is part of Pittsburgh’s larger mission to connect residents with neighborhood parks. Once construction is done, the bridge will reduce walking time to the park from Brighton Heights from 35 minutes to five while also providing a safe path for cyclists and pedestrians.

“I know construction can be disruptive, but this project is about progress—bringing long-overdue investment back to the Brighton Heights community. I appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to deliver a bridge that will serve Pittsburghers for generations to come,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

