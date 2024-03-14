DCED awards Aliquippa with nearly $150K as it leaves Act 47 status

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Department of Community and Economic Development has given a granted of $148,500 to the city of Aliquippa as it emerges from Act 47 status.

Act 47 is a title that deems a city in financial distress. Aliquippa entered Act 47 in the 1980′s and reached financial stability recently.

>> More than football, crime, Aliquippa mayor says as city moves out of 36 years of financial distress

“It took decades of work and collaboration and faith in our city, but together with support from the commonwealth and city leadership led by Mayor Dwan Walker, we had the resolve to do it, and we built back,” Representative Rob Matzie said. “The city strengthened infrastructure, paid off debt and shored up finances to get to a position where they can chart their own future.

“The project funding from DCED will help us develop long-range plans for the future and keep the city moving on a new, independent path,” Matzie continued.

The grant is funded through DCED’s Strategic Management Planning Program.

