Death of 17-month-old boy under investigation in West Mifflin

Police are investigating the death of a 17-month-old boy in West Mifflin.

West Mifflin Police responded to the 2600 block of Glenny Lane at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a 17-month-old boy who was unresponsive.

First responders arrived and the child was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

West Mifflin Police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

