Death of man found near Westmoreland County golf course being investigated as a homicide

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they are officially investigating the death of a man who was found deceased near a golf course in Westmoreland County as a homicide.

Robert Friend, 64, was found on Saturday near the 17th hole of Mannitto Golf Course in Loyalhanna Township. He had no ID, no hunting equipment and visible wounds.

He was well known for traveling around downtown Greensburg and frequenting local bars that allow smoking.

“If you’re the person that was involved in this, you’re better off coming forward on your own than having us chase you down,” Limani warned.

Troopers are asking for help in piecing together where Friend was on Friday and are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with valid information.

