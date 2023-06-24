Decorated Pittsburgh athlete honored with street sign

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s most decorated athletes was celebrated in the Hill District on Saturday.

A Street sign was unveiled in honor of Sam Clancy. The sign is at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Roberts Street.

Clancy’s college basketball career earned him selection to the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame. He went on to play ten seasons in the NFL. Clancy finished out his athletic career playing for the Maulers in the USFL.

“When your community honors you, especially with a street sign, they name the street after you. There’s nothing more special than that. I would cherish this over any award I won my whole life. There’s nothing better than this one right here,” said Clancy.

The sign was placed just a few doors down from where the athlete grew up.

