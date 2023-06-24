Local

Decorated Pittsburgh athlete honored with street sign

By WPXI.com News Staff

Decorated Pittsburgh athlete honored with street sign One of Pittsburgh’s most decorated athletes was celebrated in the Hill District on Saturday. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s most decorated athletes was celebrated in the Hill District on Saturday.

A Street sign was unveiled in honor of Sam Clancy. The sign is at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Roberts Street.

Clancy’s college basketball career earned him selection to the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame. He went on to play ten seasons in the NFL. Clancy finished out his athletic career playing for the Maulers in the USFL.

“When your community honors you, especially with a street sign, they name the street after you. There’s nothing more special than that. I would cherish this over any award I won my whole life. There’s nothing better than this one right here,” said Clancy.

The sign was placed just a few doors down from where the athlete grew up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 100-mile detour in place when 86-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike closes overnight Saturday
  • Girlfriend of dentist who killed wife on safari in 2016 has been sentenced to 17 years in prison
  • Police still searching for 2 suspects after major FBI drug raid in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Crews dig up bones while working in Sharpsburg
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read