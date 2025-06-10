Decreasing clouds, humidity dropping during the day

PITTSBURGH — We’ll have clouds and sun this afternoon with breezy conditions, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated showers are possible, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh this afternoon through the evening.

Comfortable conditions will settle in, with a clearing sky tonight and into early Wednesday morning, and lows dropping to the 50s. This clearing will give you a chance to catch a glimpse of the last full moon of spring, the full “Strawberry Moon,” which reaches its peak Wednesday morning at 3:45 a.m.

We’ll have a pleasant start to Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures jumping to the low 80s. Wildfire smoke from Canada will begin to mix in a little more later Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue into Thursday. Make sure to check back for the latest on this throughout the week.

This dry stretch will also continue through much of Friday, with the chance of a few showers or storms returning later Friday and into the weekend. Make sure you check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News.

If you are heading to the U.S. Open at Oakmont, be sure to grab the sunscreen and a hat, as the UV Index is expected to climb into the high range with the threat of sunburn in as little as 20 minutes. Get the latest updates on the U.S. Open forecast on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

