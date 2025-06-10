Decreasing clouds today, with dry weather sticking around through Friday

PITTSBURGH — We will finally get some time to dry out over the next several days.

Clouds will break for sun Tuesday, and the mugginess will check out for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Dry weather will stick around through Friday in much of the area, but a shower or two is possible later in the day Friday.

If you are heading to the U.S. Open at Oakmont, be sure to grab the sunscreen and a hat as the UV Index is expected to climb into the high range, with the threat of sunburn in as little as 20 minutes.

Clearing skies late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning will give you a chance to catch a glimpse of the last full moon of spring, the full “Strawberry Moon,” which reaches its peak Wednesday at 3:45 a.m.

