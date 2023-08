TARENTUM, Pa. — The Deer Lakes Spray Park will be closed until further notice.

The spray park, located near Tarentum, is closed due to a power outage.

There’s no word on when the issue will be resolved and when the park will be reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group