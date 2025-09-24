Dehumidifier causes Squirrel Hill house fire; 2 firefighters treated for heat-related injuries

PITTSBURGH — Two firefighters had to be treated after a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill South neighborhood early Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Beechwood Boulevard.
A woman was home at the time but was able to get out safely after waking up to smoke alarms going off.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion. They are in stable condition.
The second firefighter experienced heat-related symptoms. He was treated at the scene.
Officials said the fire started in the basement of the home from a dehumidifier that overheated.
