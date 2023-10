SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paving work will slow traffic on a portion of Route 8 this week, according to Shaler police.

According to a social media post, Route 8 between Spencer Lane Extension and Burchfield Road will be milled and paved from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers are being told to expect delays.

