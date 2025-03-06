Delivery driver’s car stolen while inside picking up order at Edgewood Taco Bell, police say

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — A delivery driver went into an Allegheny County fast food restaurant early Thursday to pick up an order and then returned to the parking lot to find his car gone.

Police tell Channel 11 that a red Hyundai Elenatra with license plate MSM-1116 was stolen from outside the Taco Bell at the Edgewood Towne Center just after 1:30 a.m.

Nobody was hurt.

