DEP declares drought watch across Pennsylvania; water conservation recommended

PITTSBURGH — A state-wide drought watch has been declared across Pennsylvania, the Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday.

The DEP is encouraging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential use.

“Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it’s not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “As a result, we’re seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits. Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it’ll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer.”

Residents and businesses are asked to reduce nonessential water use by between 5 and 10%.

The DEP offered suggestions on how you can use less water:

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often and only with full loads

Turn your sink off while brushing teeth or shaving

Take shorter showers

Water your lawn only when necessary

