Local

Deputy at Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office dies unexpectedly

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Deputy Greg Wiland

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected death of a deputy.

Deputy Greg Wiland, 42, died Monday evening.

Wiland worked for the sheriff’s office for 14 years. He worked in the courts division for most of his career.

Before his time at the sheriff’s office, Wiland spent four years in the United States Marine Corps and received the Combat Action Ribbon.

He was recognized multiple times in his career, including a Commendation of Life Saving for administering aid to someone having a medical emergency at a Family Court building.

Wiland is survived by his fiancee, sisters and parents.

“Greg was an important member of our staff, appreciated by all and he will be deeply missed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Beaver County man found dead during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township
  • Recall alert: Hand sanitizer, aloe recalled amid warnings they could cause coma, blindness
  • Man charged after 2 dogs found dead in garbage bags, 50 animals removed from Butler County home
  • VIDEO: Police searching for 18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read