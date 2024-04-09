Deputy at Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office dies unexpectedly

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected death of a deputy.

Deputy Greg Wiland, 42, died Monday evening.

Wiland worked for the sheriff’s office for 14 years. He worked in the courts division for most of his career.

Before his time at the sheriff’s office, Wiland spent four years in the United States Marine Corps and received the Combat Action Ribbon.

He was recognized multiple times in his career, including a Commendation of Life Saving for administering aid to someone having a medical emergency at a Family Court building.

Wiland is survived by his fiancee, sisters and parents.

“Greg was an important member of our staff, appreciated by all and he will be deeply missed,” the sheriff’s office said.

