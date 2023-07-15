Derek Shelton’s first All-Star Game one to remember

PITTSBURGH — Being a part of the MLB All-Star Game is something every big leaguer dreams of being able to experience.

This year, the Pirates had two player representatives in Mitch Keller and David Bednar, but they weren’t the only two representing Pittsburgh in Seattle.

Derek Shelton was named to National League manager Rob Thompson’s coaching staff and got to soak in his Midsummer Classic alongside two of his players.

