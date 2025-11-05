Derry Township man accused of selling drugs to confidential informant

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Derry Township man is accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office shared information saying Gregory Kozemchak, 44, has been under investigation since August after police received information that he was selling cocaine.

A confidential informant and the police worked together to create an operation where the informant would buy drugs from Kozemchak’s Derry Township home.

Police said a $120 bag of cocaine was sold and then Kozemchak was arrested on Nov. 5.

He is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Kozemchak is being held at the Westmoreland County Jail and was denied bail.

