Desperate Times, Penguins Game 50 vs. Panthers preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins, desperate for points, take on one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers visit.

The Penguins (23-19-7) are back home after falling in both games of a weekend road trip and sit seven points (and four teams) out of the second wildcard spot in the East.

The Panthers (33-15-4) are coming off a 4-0 win Saturday over Colorado, one of the top teams in the West.

Penguins preview

It could be quite a boost for the Penguins to knock off Florida.

The Penguins are 3-4-3 in their past 10 games and have missed several chances to make headway in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference wildcard race.

For a team whose strength was supposed to be offense, the Penguins have struggled to score. They have scored as many as three goals twice in the past seven games.

