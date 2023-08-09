Despite 4 home runs, Pirates fall to Braves after Bednar’s blown save

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit the first of four home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Atlanta struck three times off of David Bednar in the ninth inning to claim an 8-6 victory on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Bednar (3-2) entered the game in the ninth inning and the Braves rallied for three runs — all with two outs — against the Pirates’ closer.

Kevin Pillar, who entered the game as a replacement for Eddie Rosario in the sixth, delivered the first two-out blow with an RBI single to left. Orlando Arcia then plated a pair with a two-run double down the left-field line to put Atlanta ahead.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group