Despite 4 home runs, Pirates fall to Braves after Bednar’s blown save

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay, left, makes the catch in front of first baseman Alfonso Rivas on a foul ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit the first of four home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Atlanta struck three times off of David Bednar in the ninth inning to claim an 8-6 victory on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Bednar (3-2) entered the game in the ninth inning and the Braves rallied for three runs — all with two outs — against the Pirates’ closer.

Kevin Pillar, who entered the game as a replacement for Eddie Rosario in the sixth, delivered the first two-out blow with an RBI single to left. Orlando Arcia then plated a pair with a two-run double down the left-field line to put Atlanta ahead.

