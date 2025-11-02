Despite a chilly morning, temperatures will reach the 60s for Steelers home game

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures have dipped closer to freezing on Sunday morning, thanks to calm winds and thin clouds overhead. Additional clouds will push in from the south throughout the day, but highs should reach 60, which hasn’t happened since Oct. 21!

A front will blow through the region on Monday, but no rain is expected since there’s very little moisture available. However, winds will increase ahead of and behind the front, and gusts to 30mph are possible on Monday and up to 20mph on Tuesday.

Another front will graze past the area late Wednesday and may bring a line of showers with it. Overall, most of the daylight hours should be dry.

Rain is more likely to end the week on Friday as a system moves in from the west, but even then, rainfall amounts look manageable. A more significant cool-down could be coming by the second half of next weekend.

