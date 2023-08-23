Despite lingering injury, McCutchen giving it his all this season

Andrew McCutchen belted a 438-foot home run for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field.

On Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, he again connected on a home run. His two-run shot off of Adam Wainwright capped off a 6-3 win for the Pirates at PNC Park.

Prior to those two round-trippers, it had been since June 30 that McCutchen last homered in a game.

In between home runs, it was a struggle at the plate for McCutchen. In 27 games from June 30-Aug. 18, McCutchen hit just .158 with a .190 slugging percentage. He still was getting on base and posted a 17.8% walk rate, but he didn’t look like himself.

Perhaps we now know why.

