Despite record, Pirates are a model of efficiency in Major League Baseball

In baseball, numbers are everything.

And while there’s a strong argument that the number of World Series trophies in your trophy case is the only true measure of success in Major League Baseball, where’s the fun in that?

With the 2023 regular season in the books, the Pirates have once again failed to make the playoffs. After a blistering 20-8 start to the season, including an April stretch that saw them go 11-1, the Bucs fell back to earth. On Oct. 1 they played their last game of the season, a 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins to finish with a final record of 76-86, good enough to snag fourth place in the National League Central.

While the final record may be lackluster, when the wins are compared to the Pirates’ total payroll, the team actually proves to be quite efficient.

