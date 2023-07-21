Despite severe weather, Picklesburgh preparations carry on for weekend festival

PITTSBURGH — Crews at Picklesburgh continued setting up for the festival despite storm forecasts Thursday evening.

Some vendors told Channel 11 they’d wait to bring most of their goods Friday, just in case.

“I’m bringing the majority of my inventory down tomorrow because I was worried about rain and everything getting ruined,” Lina Vetter of Peace, Love and Pickles said.

Neighboring vendor Jodi Kostlenik is doing the same and is trying her best to protect what she did set out Thursday.

“Kind of got some tarps and going to cover some things and bring products tomorrow instead of today,” she said.

As for the tents, vendors told us they weren’t worried about those. They are attached to cement anchors.

Power crews, meanwhile, have been preparing for the storm for days.

“It’s not the poles that come down by themselves, it’s the tree damage you have - especially if they get soaked with torrential rain. We’re making sure we have crews in. It’s very widespread,” Todd Meyers with First Energy said.

Meyers is also reminding folks to have batteries for flashlights ready and to not approach any downed power lines. It’s also important, he says, to be patient if there are outages.

“We go after the fixes that bring on the largest number of customers. Keep in mind, in the fury of the storm, we’re not out in the air over 30 mph in buckets.”

Picklesburgh organizers tell Channel 11, they are monitoring the weather and inflatables, like the giant pickle, are secured during inclement weather.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group