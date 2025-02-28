Deteriorating pier causes restrictions for Route 28, I-579

PITTSBURGH — A deteriorating pier is causing some major road restrictions in Pittsburgh.

A single-lane restriction in the northbound lanes of Route 28, just south of the I-279 North/East Ohio Street exit was put in place Friday morning so crews could hold inspections.

During the inspection, crews found “significant deterioration” of a pier that carries I-579 HOV lanes above Route 28.

As a result, the I-579 HOV lanes will be closed until a permanent repair is made. The restriction on Route 28 will remain in place indefinitely.

A temporary support structure will be put under the pier in the meantime.

More lane reactions could be announced in the southbound lanes of Route 28 as the process continues.

Access to the Chestnut Street and the I-279 North/East Ohio Street ramps will also be maintained.

