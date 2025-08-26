Detroit man arrested in Beaver County for drug charges after police raid house

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A Detroit man was arrested after police raided a house in Beaver County.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said the Beaver County Detective Bureau, the Beaver County Drug Task Force, HIDTA and the Beaver County ESU team led an investigation for multiple weeks before executing a search warrant in Beaver Falls.

On Saturday, police seized the following items from a house on the 1700 block of 4th Avenue:

Approximately 86 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 12 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 37 grams of fentanyl

Approximately 26 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana

818 - Oxycodone pills

286 - Xanax Bar

$7,766.00 in US currency

Philip Jamale Riser, 35, of Detroit, was arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail.

He faces six felony drug charges and one misdemeanor.

