Dick’s Foundation gives $250,000 grant to local youth club, allowing them to buy new gear

McKEESPORT, Pa. — The Dick’s Foundation is providing area kids with a sporting chance through their grant program.

Officials gathered at the LaRosa Youth Club in McKeesport on Tuesday, presenting a $250,000 Sports Matter grant to the club.

The funds will provide the club with the chance to purchase new gear for young athletes.

“With the grant, the LaRosa Youth Club will be able to continue the important work that they do to really help support local families with the programs that are meaningful, supportive and help in the enhancement of young people in this area, just like those sitting behind me,” Dan Goughnour said.

The Sports Matter Program helps under-resourced non-profits across the country.

