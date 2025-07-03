Dick’s Sporting Goods extends WNBA partnership through 2028, expands youth program involvement

PITTSBURGH — With a shared commitment to growing the game of women’s basketball, Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) will be extending their partnership through the 2028 season.

Through this agreement, which began in 2021, Dick’s will continue as both the official sporting goods retailer and the official marketing partner of the WNBA. The company will also continue on as the official sporting goods retailer of two of the thirteen teams — the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx.

“We’re proud to have been a WNBA partner for the last three years and are so thrilled to extend our partnership with the league for another four seasons,” Emily Silver, chief marketing and athlete experience officer at Dick’s Sporting Goods said in a statement. “For a long time, we’ve known that investing in women’s sports is smart business, and we look forward to continuing to find ways to show-up for fans, new and old, and build powerful moments that support the league and its players for years to come.”

As part of the new agreement, Dick’s will also become a partner of the Jr. WNBA program. All Jr. programming is curated directly from the NBA and WNBA and is dedicated to helping young basketball players form a foundation to build upon when improving their game.

