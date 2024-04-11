10 Pittsburgh-base organizations receive $10K in grants from Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation announced a new $2 million grant initiative in honor of the 10-year anniversary of its Sports Matter Program. The year-long initiative is funded by DICK’S giveback program, in which 1% of all sales go directly to the program.

To kick off the initiative, 10 Pittsburgh-based organizations received $10,000 grants during the DICK’S House of Sport grand opening at Ross Park Mall on April 5. The following organizations received grants:

412 Elite

Bethlehem Center School

Duquesne City School District

Girls on the Run of UPMC Magee

McKeesport Area School District

Monroeville In-House Soccer

Pittsburgh Hardball Academy

Pittsburgh Youth National Boxing Team

Rise Again

Steel City Squash

Since 2014, DICK’S has committed over $100 million to support young athletes with equipment, registration fees, league costs and playing fields through its Sports Matter Program.

Additional grants will be awarded to youth sports organizations throughout the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group