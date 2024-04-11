Local

10 Pittsburgh-base organizations receive $10K in grants from Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation

By WPXI.com News Staff

Retail Sector Slumps As Staples And Dick's Sporting Goods Report Earnings Drops NILES, IL - MAY 20: A sign with the company logo hangs above the entrance of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on May 20, 2014 in Niles, Illinois. Dicks Sporting Goods stock price plummeted more than 17% during mid-day trading today following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation announced a new $2 million grant initiative in honor of the 10-year anniversary of its Sports Matter Program. The year-long initiative is funded by DICK’S giveback program, in which 1% of all sales go directly to the program.

To kick off the initiative, 10 Pittsburgh-based organizations received $10,000 grants during the DICK’S House of Sport grand opening at Ross Park Mall on April 5. The following organizations received grants:

  • 412 Elite
  • Bethlehem Center School
  • Duquesne City School District
  • Girls on the Run of UPMC Magee
  • McKeesport Area School District
  • Monroeville In-House Soccer
  • Pittsburgh Hardball Academy
  • Pittsburgh Youth National Boxing Team
  • Rise Again
  • Steel City Squash

Since 2014, DICK’S has committed over $100 million to support young athletes with equipment, registration fees, league costs and playing fields through its Sports Matter Program.

Additional grants will be awarded to youth sports organizations throughout the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local shelter working to help dog found abandoned, tied to tree in McCandless park
  • Gun shop owner concerned over bill that would require stores to electronically track firearm sales
  • Fayette County foster care case worker accused of taking inappropriate video of underage girls
  • VIDEO: Sharpsburg man accused of leading state police on high-speed chase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read