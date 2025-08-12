Dick’s Sporting Goods launches in-house studio, with new Little League doc debuting soon

PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. has launched a new in-house content and production studio, with the goal of telling human-centered stories through the sports’ lens.

Dick’s Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios was “founded on the belief that sports have the power to change lives and build community,” according to a release from the company.

The content and production studio plans to produce unscripted sports-related content and builds on previous sports content Dick’s has been involved in producing.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group