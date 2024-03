A fundraiser will be held to benefit the McKees Rocks Police Department K-9 Fund.

A rigatoni dinner will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at VFW Vesle Post 418 at 1242 Chartiers Avenue.

The $10 tickets are being sold by all police officers.

There will be an auction, 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Take out will be available.

