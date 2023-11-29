Local

Steelers Diontae Johnson regrets lack of effort: ‘Won’t happen again’

By Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now

Diontae Johnson (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Diontae Johnson regretted his lack of effort on Jaylen Warren’s fumble in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday. On Wednesday, Johnson got in front of his teammates to address the lack of effort, and he expressed that on film, it was naturally a bad look.

“I addressed the situation to them,” Johnson said. “To my teammates, and I know how they feel. I know how I should go about the situation next time when it occurs. I just owned up to it. I’m not perfect. All I can do is move forward and keep playing football.”

Johnson expects to be in the starting lineup after expressing that extreme regret. He says his teammates did not have much of a reaction to what he said and that it was more about accountability and owning up to it in the locker room rather than doing anything else. If he could do it again, Johnson says that he would jump on the football and let his teammates know it won’t happen again.

